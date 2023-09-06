Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for responsibility for the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021. The sentence handed down by District Judge Timothy Kelly is the heaviest of all the proceedings related to the unrest. Tarrio was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and of having a leading role in the plot to prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Mr. Tarrio was the preeminent leader of that conspiracy. I don’t think it can be argued. I think the evidence supports the contention that Mr. Tarrio was the preeminent leader, the person in charge of the organization and that he was motivated by a revolutionary,” the judge said. Tarrio had been arrested in Washington a few days before the riots for burning a banner praising the Black Lives Matter campaign and for bringing gun magazines into the District of Columbia. After his release, he was forced to leave the city by order of the judge. While not present on Capitol Hill during the assault, Tarrio was convicted of “the enormous impact on the events of that day”