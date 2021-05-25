For the first time in nearly five months, the Capitol was left unprotected by the National Guard, as threat concerns since the January 6 attack diminished.

The last 2,149 of the roughly 26,000 troops deployed exceptionally in Washington left as their mission to protect Congress officially ended at the end of the week.

The forces were mobilized after hundreds of supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

As a result, thousands of National Guard members who patrolled the Capitol area were deployed day and night while a large checkpoint was erected around the site, due to fears that he would be exposed to more threats during Biden’s official inauguration on January 20.

The soldiers stayed in Washington for months after the inauguration as investigations were underway into what some described as a rebellion.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement, “These soldiers protected not only the place, but also the deputies, ensuring that people could continue their work as usual without hindrance.”

The FBI has arrested and charged about 440 people who were involved in the attack on the headquarters, most of them linked to armed groups.

Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, thanked the National Guard, whom she described as “American heroes and defenders of democracy.”