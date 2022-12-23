EA former White House staffer has accused those close to former US President Donald Trump of pressuring her before testifying before the investigative committee into the Capitol attack. The panel released on Thursday (local time) Transcripts of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimonies before the committee.

Hutchinson had appeared as a spectacular surprise witness at a public hearing of the panel in the summer. The transcripts of their statements behind closed doors now show that Trump’s team is said to have tried to influence them.

Trump publicly insulted Hutchinson

Hutchinson said publicly in the summer, among other things, that Trump was aware in advance of possible violence on January 6, 2021. She also detailed the day’s events at the White House. Trump denied the allegations and publicly insulted Hutchinson. Her testimony was one of the most sensational testimonies during the public hearings.

The committee of the US House of Representatives investigated the events surrounding the Capitol attack for a good year and a half. At its most recent public hearing on Monday, the panel recommended that the Justice Department take criminal action against Trump and others involved.

According to the transcripts that have now been published, Hutchinson told the committee in September that Trump’s environment offered her jobs and financial support – including for high legal fees. At the same time, she was urged to downplay her role in the White House and remain loyal. “The less you remember, the better,” a Trump confidante reportedly told her. Hutchinson worked for then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. “You’re going to ruin my life, Mom, if I do something you don’t want,” Hutchinson said, according to the transcript, according to her mother.