In a released mail, the committee also ordered Trump to produce a series of documents before November 4, including a report on all the communications he made on January 6, 2021.

“We recognize that issuing a subpoena to a former president is an important and historic procedure, and we do not take this action lightly,” said committee chair Penny Thompson and Vice President Liz Cheney to Trump.

It is not yet clear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

The events of the Capitol caused great chaos in the United States, and accusations were immediately directed at President Trump, who then rejected the results of the elections that brought Joe Biden to power.