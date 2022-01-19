Home page politics

Rudy Giuliani was also asked to provide documents. © Robert Bumsted/AP/dpa

The processing of the events of January 6, 2021 is ongoing. Now Rudy Giuliani, ex-President Trump’s personal lawyer, is being summoned by the investigative committee.

Washington – The committee of inquiry into the storming of the US Capitol just over a year ago now also wants to question the lawyer for then President Donald Trump.

In addition to Rudy Giuliani, two other Trump lawyers named Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell and Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn have been summoned to testify under threat of punishment, the committee said. They were all asked to hand over documents. The reason given was that those affected “formed unsubstantiated theories about voter fraud, advanced efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President (Trump) to prevent the voter counting.”

Giuliani, as Trump’s personal attorney, was at the forefront of pushing unsubstantiated allegations of fraud after the November 2020 election and trying to prevent confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory. Dozens of lawsuits brought by the Trump camp to contest the election results have failed. Trump still claims to this day that he was deprived of victory through electoral fraud. The clear winner of the election was current President Joe Biden.

The committee has already summoned numerous former Trump advisers and employees or asked them to testify. However, several of those affected are refusing to appear before the panel, which is dominated by Biden’s Democrats. Because of disregard for Congress, the US House of Representatives has therefore cleared the way for criminal proceedings against Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, among others.

According to the committee, nearly 400 witnesses have testified to the events of January 6, 2021 so far. At the time, Trump supporters stormed the US Congress to prevent official confirmation of Biden’s election victory. Five people were killed, including a police officer. Trump had to face impeachment after inciting his supporters in a speech. The Senate majority needed to convict the Republican did not materialize because most of his party friends in the House of Representatives supported Trump. dpa