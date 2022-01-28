Not a day goes by without an opinion dedicated to the prolonged silence of Lewis Hamilton, literally disappeared from the radar since the Abu Dhabi evening, after the disappointment suffered for having lost the world title right on the last lap of the last race. Toto Wolff has in fact raised the possibility that the most successful driver in the history of the category may not reappear at the wheel of his Mercedes, but in this past month no indications have been given either on a possible retirement or on the presence of Hamilton in 2022, a circumstance that in reality it would be taken for granted, given the existence of a contract between the parties.

While waiting for this knot to be resolved, he intervened in the discussion Jost Got it, 63-year-old German team principal of Williams, who to the television compatriots RTL has explained: “Personally I really don’t care if he’ll come back or not. I really care very littleor “, and caused:”It is always said that there are not enough seats for young drivers. One who has been world champion seven times has done enough and it could make room for a young person. Why not?”. But for George Russell, who will have space in the Mercedes team, a possible farewell from Hamilton would not be the best case scenario, according to Capito: “In my opinion it would not be a good option for him, because then he would not have the chance to beat Lewis. And I am convinced that he would like it very much “. The young driver, for three years at Williams, according to the German manager is ready for the big leap: “It’s not a diamond in the rough, but it still has potential to unleash. He has strong nerves and will not collapse under the weight of the pressure ”.