After finishing last in the Constructors for three years in a row, Williams managed to get back on top in 2021 by hitting an unexpected eighth place in the standings, also putting an end to a lack of points that had lasted since the 2019 German GP.

The season disputed by Nicholas Latifi and George Russell was of a high level and the Englishman, who will sit behind the wheel of the Mercedes this year, managed to score points in Hungary, in the contested Belgian GP, ​​in Italy and in Russia.

Williams team principal Jost Capito admitted how these results came in unexpected ways, but he also pointed out that touching the points on multiple occasions gave the team extra motivation.

“When we started to finish in eleventh position, and we saw we could fight with some mid-table teams, the whole team got an extra boost,” Capito told Motorsport.

“As we continued to progress we found ourselves in a position to be able to fight with the others and this gave further motivation to our riders as well. Everything changes if you find yourself driving at the back of the grid or among the others ”.

“In Barcelona there was a good duel between Russell and Fernando and this made George understand that our car wasn’t that bad and that the points were possible and the team believed in it too.”

Russell came close to the points at Paul Ricard, the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, but it was in Hungary that Williams finally broke the fast.

“I think the team made a courageous decision in Budapest with the choice of tires that allowed us to maintain those positions with merit,” continued Capito.

“When we brought both cars into the points we started to ask ourselves if we could continue on that road and in a couple of races we managed to repeat ourselves obtaining excellent results”.