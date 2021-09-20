After the last two rounds of the world championship in which he did not take part (in the Netherlands and in Italy), Kimi Raikkonen will officially return to the wheel of Alfa Romeo for the Russian Grand Prix. The Finn has in fact successfully completed the period of forty after what happened close to the qualifying of the Dutch GP, where it had resulted positive following anti-Covid.

Among other aspects, another problem emerged that Saturday morning related to the outcome of Zandvoort, since the presence of Jost Got it, Williams team principal, in the company of Raikkonen at a dinner that took place the day before the test. In addition to having pushed the German manager to self-isolate to avoid the risk of spreading the virus within his team, the latter wanted to tell the reasons for that dinner, as well as confirming his good health following that episode.

Capito has indeed given an interview to Sky Deutschland, explaining the relationship between him and the 2007 world champion: “I took Kimi to Formula 1 in 2001 – he said – and I’ve always had a good relationship with him ever since. We’ve been telling each other for years that it would have been nice to organize a dinner and finally we made it. However – remarked – we have maintained social distancing, even at the table ”.

The 62-year-old finally specified his choice to leave Zandvoort after the news concerning Raikkonen’s positivity (later replaced also in Monza by Robert Kubica): “I have not been in quarantine and I have not isolated myself, as has been said – said Capito – to avoid any kind of risk for the team staff, I thought about going home. I saw the race from my office, from where I had complex access to data and radio communications. Basically I worked as if I were in the pits. After that – he concluded – all the tests I underwent were negative and I was happy to return to Monza with the knowledge that it was all over ”.