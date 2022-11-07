For Ramon DiazSpanish coach of the Capitanes de la Mexico Citybe part of the G-League is a great professional achievement because it means being “one step away” from the NBA. The coach believes that the G-League is still not very attractive for Spanish and European players, but he hopes to have Mexican players on his team.

“The influence of G-League in the NBA is getting bigger every day as it shows that this year in the ‘open night‘ in the NBA, 47% of the players had played in the G-League,” he explained. Since 2005 the commissioner of the NBA, David Stern announce the expansion of what was then called D-Leaguenow known as the G-League, with the intention of serving as a youth team for the NBA, the growth of this development league has not stopped.

A season ago he joined the competition captains of Mexico City that this Sunday debuted with victory against Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Capitanes is one of the two teams in the G-Leaguemade up of 30 teams, which are not a subsidiary of a club in the NBA.

The basketball team of Mexico City It is the first non-American or Canadian club to play in a professional sports competition. USA. Such a milestone has behind the work of Raul Zarraga, director of NBA Mexicowho received the media in the mixed zone of the sand of mexico the minutes before the debut of captains on the NBA G-Leagueafter a first season, called ‘Showcase Cup‘, in which the capital squad could not play at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.