Research by the NGO Carbon Plan shows that around 5 billion people will be exposed to at least 1 month of heat that is harmful to human health in the next 30 years

A survey carried out by NGO Carbon Plantogether with the newspaper The Washington Postshowed that around 5 billion people will be exposed to at least 1 month of heat that is harmful to human health by 2050. In Brazil, at least 5 Brazilian capitals will have more than 200 days of extreme heat.

According to the research, Pekanbaru, in Indonesia, will be one of the cities most affected by high temperatures – which exceed 32º. There will be, in total, 344 days of extreme heat. Here is the list of Brazilian capitals:

Manaus – 258 days;

Bethlehem – 222;

Porto Velho – 218;

White River – 212; It is

Good view – 190.

According to Paulo Artaxo, professor at the Department of Applied Physics at the Institute of Physics of USP (University of São Paulo), many Brazilian cities already suffer from very high temperatures.

“Brazil is one of the countries that is likely to suffer most from global climate change, due to its continental extension and tropical location. Many Brazilian cities, such as Teresina, Cuiabá and cities in the northeastern countryside, are already living on the temperature threshold”he declared.

The professor also said that cities in regions such as the Amazon, which combine high temperatures with high humidity, will face an aggravating situation in the next 30 years.

“It is dangerous for human health, because one of the ways the body cools itself is sweating. If you have relative humidity between 70% and 80%, it makes it difficult for water to evaporate from the body, which means the body’s thermal regulation mechanisms no longer function properly.”he stated.

LIMIT CONDITION

The research considered temperature, humidity, sunlight and wind. It was determined that 32° Celsius is the limit condition for an individual’s health. Experts emphasize that this condition is harmful even to a healthy adult if exposed for more than 15 minutes. Furthermore, high temperatures can lead to human death.

“These hypotheses raised could become reality. They have a physical and scientific basis. The study reinforces the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is the only way we can avoid a collapse of the climate system.”declared Paulo Artaxo.

The teacher also said that “with current emissions, the temperature should reach, in the second part of this century, 3° Celsius on the global average, which means, in continental areas, such as the Brazilian Northeast or the Amazon, an increase of the order of 4° to 4° .5th”.

INEQUALITY

The survey also demonstrates that the heat epidemic will not affect the world uniformly. In reality, 80% of the affected population is located in poorer countries, while only 2% live in richer nations.

Regions such as South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa will be greatly affected. Due to socioeconomic issues, it is difficult for localities to face this climate problem.

Another point considered by the study is the fact that outdoor workers, who are those most affected by climate change, generally live in countries at greater risk of suffering from the heat epidemic by 2050.

Data from ILO (International Labor Organization) show that 10% of the outdoor workforce is located in the United States, for example. India, one of the countries most affected by extreme heat, represents 56%.

The research indicates the need to find solutions to mitigate this problem. Among them, changes in countries’ legislation to improve the lives of outdoor workers, such as guaranteeing breaks during work or even banning them when temperatures are extreme. Furthermore, the use of vests coupled to fans and white clothing have been shown to reduce heat stress on the skin of this workforce.