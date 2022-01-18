The advance of the vaccination campaign for children between 5 and 11 years old comes up against the lack of vaccine doses. This group of children can only be immunized with the Pfizer vaccine. In addition to having only one immunizer available, the logistics of delivery by the laboratory and the deadline for shipping to the States in small quantities by the federal government also make the campaign difficult.

To expand vaccination, the capitals need the doses sent by the States. But the States claim to be responsible only for the logistics of division and distribution of vaccines to municipalities and depend on the sending of doses from the federal government to send to cities, according to Uol.

+ Understand how the vaccination of children works in the country

The second shipment of 1.2 million doses to the states began yesterday, with an estimated arrival date of two days. According to Uol, Pfizer said in a note that, with the approval of Anvisa, the contract with the Ministry of Health provides for delivery in the first quarter of 20 million pediatric doses.

Child vaccine delivery schedule

January 13: 1.248 million doses

January 16: 1.248 million doses

January 24: 1.818 million doses

