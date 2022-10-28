All capitals and the Federal District will have a special free public transport scheme next Sunday (30), the day of the second round of elections for president and governors in 12 states – Alagoas, Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul , Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Roraima, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and São Paulo.

Last week, the The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to confirm the individual decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso which released free public transport in the second round of elections. According to Barroso’s decision, mayors who decided to go free would not be held responsible for administrative impropriety or electoral crime.

The action, by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, was to make it possible for voters to cast their vote, which is mandatory in the country. According to the party, many voters cannot afford the ticket to the polling place, which in many cases is more expensive than the fine for non-attendance, whose maximum value is R$3.51. The measure also aims to avoid high abstention of voters on polling day.

This week, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) authorized municipal managers to offer special lines to long-distance locations, with the hiring of school buses. In addition, the transport service cannot be reduced in places where they are already offered, under penalty of characterization of electoral crime.

Check the status of each capital:

Sao Paulo

In the capital of the state of São Paulo, the gratuity will be valid from 6 am to 8 pm for all passengers. According to the prefecture, transportation will be free on any line at the established time. Passengers will be able to board through the rear or front door without having to go through the turnstile.

Rio de Janeiro

In Rio de Janeiro, passengers will have free access to buses and the BRT system. The exemption from charging tickets will work from 6 am to 8 pm.

Belo Horizonte

In Belo Horizonte, free access will be provided on any conventional and supplementary bus lines for all passengers, in general and without discrimination, from 00:00 on Sunday until 23:59.

Victory

The buses of the Transcol System, which transport passengers in Greater Vitória, will offer voters a free pass from 7 am to 6 pm.

Porto Alegre

The prefecture did not inform the time of gratuity next Sunday, but in the first shift the benefit was granted between 7 am and 7 pm.

Curitiba

The capital of Paraná will offer free transport throughout the day on the 254 lines that operate in the city. The exceptions are the Linha Turismo, which runs through the tourist attractions of the capital and will charge the usual rate of R$50, and the lines of the madrugueiro system, which operate between 1 am and 5 am.

Florianopolis

The population will be entitled to the free pass on Sunday, but, in principle, the available fleet will be the same used every Sunday. Extra fleets will be activated as required.

Large field

Free transport in the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul will be in effect from 5 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The measure, however, will not cover executive buses.

cuiabá

Cuiabá will comply with the Supreme Court’s recommendation. It is estimated that in the capital alone, more than 428,000 Cuiabanos are eligible to vote.

goiânia

Free public transport in the capital of Goiás on election day will be valid from 4 am to 11 pm, when the operation ends on Sunday. According to the city hall, 33 extra buses will be made available, if necessary.

Federal District

In the country’s capital, the Federal Court ordered the local government to give free access to all public transport on the day and time of the second round. The turnstiles will be released between 6 am and 7 pm.

savior

In the capital of Bahia, buses will operate with a normal weekday fleet from 6 am to 8 pm.

Aracaju

The decree that determines free bus tickets in the second round of the election was signed on October 20th.

Maceió

The Municipality of Maceió determined free tickets and a 50% increase in the vehicle fleet. There will be, in total, 600 extra trips from 7 am to 6 pm for the displacement of voters. To use the service for free, the voter must use the Vamu card in the Citizen mode. Those who have another card must make the new card, with the first copy free of charge.

Recife

The benefit will be valid from 6 am to 7 pm on Sunday. According to the city hall, the passenger must present the VEM, card of the electronic ticketing system of the capital of Pernambuco, but the value will not be discounted.

João Pessoa

The capital of Paraíba will have available to voters on Sunday all 73 lines that run on weekdays. To be entitled to the gratuity, the city asks for the boarding to be done through the front door of the vehicle. In addition, the user must use the Pass Legal Citizen Card. If you do not have the card, the user will have the turnstile released for entry by presenting the Voter Title or e-Título application. Free trips will take place between 6 am and 8 pm.

Christmas

In Natal, the gratuity, with free turnstile, will be valid from 6 am to 7 pm. According to the city hall, 100% of urban lines operated by buses will be available with a fleet increase of around 40% of a typical operation on a Sunday.

Strength

For Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region; Metropolitan Region of Cariri and Sobral, the bus, van, subway and tram lines will have a free period from 5 am to 6 pm on Sunday. For these modes, it will not be necessary to present any document. Intercity transport (intercity) will also be free. In this case, the benefit is offered from 5 pm on Friday (28) to 8 am on Monday (31). It is necessary to issue the ticket in person, presenting an official document with photo along with the voter registration card or proof of voting. The issuance of intercity tickets has already been made since Wednesday (26).

Teresina

The Teresina City Hall will pay for the free service to be carried out by the transport companies. The state government will grant free transportation, round trip, to voters who vote in the interior of Piauí from 4 am on Saturday (29) to 12 pm on Monday (31).

São Luis

Free transportation in the capital of Maranhão will take place between 00:00 on Sunday until 22:00. And the state government also announced free intercity transport (ferryboats and semi-urban buses, as well as speedboats between the capital and Alcântara). To take advantage of the gratuity, the transport user must only present the voter registration card or e-Title to prove that their polling place is at the final destination of the trip.

palms

The free pass is valid from 7 am to 7 pm. The measure was expanded to also include the rural area of ​​the capital of Tocantins. According to the city hall, to make use of the benefit, passengers must present their voter registration card or photo ID to the public transport driver.

Bethlehem

In Belém, the free pass will work from 4 am to 11:50 pm on Sunday, with the maintenance of the normal fleet by bus companies, which must be reimbursed by the Government. The state government also announced free intercity transport, whether by bus or boat.

Macapá

100% of the normal fleet in circulation will be maintained. The turnstiles will be open from 7 am to 5 pm. To be entitled to the free pass, the passenger must present a voter registration card, e-Title or any other document, physical or electronic, that proves the identity and the polling place. When the citizen returns, simply present the proof of voting.

Porto Velho

In Porto Velho the free pass will be from 6 am to 6 pm. The circulation fleet will be the same on working days.

manaus

In Manaus, the measure is valid for conventional public transport buses and the turnstiles are released from 4 am to 6 pm.

White River

The city hall of Rio Branco decided to grant the gratuity only on the return of the voter from the electoral zone. To avoid paying the ticket, the public transport user must present proof of vote.

Good view

In Boa Vista, the free pass on the buses will be granted at 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. During this period, 100% of the fleet will be operational.

* Felipe Pontes, reporter for the Brazil Agency