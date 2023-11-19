Home page politics

From: Foreign policy

Press Split

The growing culture of tax avoidance in the West is taking a political toll. The USA, Great Britain and the EU must act, demand two experts.

Populist movements are growing almost everywhere – this is indirectly due to the far-reaching secrets of the financial system, say Charles G. Davidson and Ben Judah.

In this essay, the experts call for concerted action by the USA, Great Britain and the EU.

This article is available for the first time in German – the magazine first published it on November 13, 2023 Foreign policy.

Washington, DC – Beneath the surface of our financial system lies a trillion-dollar invisible world. Among today’s threats to democracy, it is one of the greatest and least acknowledged. A spreading culture of tax avoidance by corporations and the wealthy has weakened national values, institutions and goals across the West – while fueling inequality and strengthening enemies of democracy at home and abroad. Governments must take drastic action to shut down this parallel financial system, criminalize its perpetrators and restore their sovereignty.

Insider leaks like this Panama Papers (2016), Paradise Papers (2017) and Pandora Papers (2021) have made headlines and exposed how the system works. Millions of documents have detailed offshore dealings by companies such as Apple, Facebook, McDonald’s and Walt Disney, as well as people such as the British royals, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn. The totality of these revelations shows massive tax avoidance, the concealment of kleptocratic spoils and the systematic evasion of the rule of law. These leaks have provided just a small glimpse into a much larger industry that economist James Henry estimates at more than $50 trillion.

Competition for the lowest tax rates

To achieve their goals, wealthy elites and corporations create complexity through an intricate web of shell companies and fuel competition between tax jurisdictions to offer the lowest tax rates. Then they capture politicians by offering them financial incentives to make them look the other way. When necessary, the rich and powerful use coercion – threatening any politicians who might act against the secrecy. These methods prevent national governments from clamping down on the industry.

A sobering example of this artificial complexity can be found at 650 Fifth Avenue in New York City. Here, a combination of U.S. law and hired help enabled the Islamic Republic of Iran – one of four countries on the State Department’s official list of state sponsors of terrorism – to hide ownership of a Manhattan skyscraper for 22 years used the country to violate sanctions. This story — the most recent impact of which is a 2019 federal appeals court ruling allowing Iran to keep the building — perfectly illustrates how the United States is crippling itself with its own laws.

Eric Trump (center) on Wall Street – a lack of transparency in the financial world also helped his father Donald rise to power. © IMAGO/John Angelillo

There have been similar absurdities in the UK. In Edinburgh, a derelict council flat was found to be used as an address by as many as 530 Scottish limited partnerships. In other words, from companies that are preferred by criminals because of their anonymity. The address was also linked to a billion dollars stolen from Moldova, equivalent to about twelve percent of GDP at the time. Once again it was British laws that permitted, created and encouraged an environment in which such vehicles could be used to plunder a struggling country.

Distrust of the elites is growing

Wealthy individuals and powerful corporations continually choose to prioritize secrecy over sovereignty, at the expense of the rule of law. The system requires laws and tax regulations that ensure that assets in legally fictitious locations are protected from taxation and discovery and that the identities of the real owners remain hidden.

Financial secrecy also depends on domestic authorities legally licensing and even accrediting the enablers – lawyers, accountants, bankers, incorporation agents, cryptocurrency providers – whose business is to hide assets. And finally, the whole machine can only function if the companies cloaked by the secrecy system have the full ability to operate in their chosen jurisdictions, where they can seek legal redress if something goes wrong. So the financial secrecy system is entirely dependent on what it is trying to undermine.

It is no wonder that distrust of elites and their covert, self-serving financial machinations is fueling growing public distrust of democracy and its institutions. Fifty-eight percent of Americans tell pollsters they are dissatisfied with the way democracy works, while a shocking 85 percent say the U.S. political system needs either a major or complete overhaul. The foundation of the social contract, the principle that all are subject to the law, has been broken.

Trump, Meloni, AfD: Everyone benefits from doubts about democracy

Populist movements – from Occupy Wall Street to the election of Donald Trump and Brexit – arose from this rejection of basic democratic principles. Across the European continent, populist parties have gained vote share. The rise of populism has brought the far right to power in Italy under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and the far right is polling well in Germany and France. The system of financial secrecy makes democratic societies in the West less stable.

Trump Dynasty: The former “First Family” and its members View photo series

It also undermines the West’s ability to compete with authoritarian powers and protect Western political institutions. Many modern autocrats and authoritarian powers support their regimes with a business model that, for them, is the best of both worlds: they can impose authoritarianism at home while parking their plundered assets abroad under the auspices of Western rule of law.

Russia under its kleptocratic President Vladimir Putin is a case in point. For decades, Russian elites have used London real estate to launder their money, paying legions of British law firms, banks and consultants for services that facilitate corruption. By allowing all this to happen under British law and on British soil, the British government is aiding and abetting the Russian autocracy through its actions and inaction.

China is involved in the competition between the great powers – also thanks to financial secrecy

Likewise, China’s exploitation of financial secrecy undermines the efforts of Western democracies in the intensifying great power competition. In the United States, the Biden administration is calling for a “new Washington consensus” based on supply chain security, relocation of production and green industrial policies. None of these political goals can be achieved as long as secrecy deprives every value or technology chain of transparency.

Without transparency, US sanctions for the theft of intellectual property on computer chips, for example, become a clumsy and porous instrument. Similarly, the Commission for the Review of the Economic and Security Situation between the US and China warned that it will be unable to detect and properly audit Chinese investments in U.S. technology companies if the identities of the true owners of those companies are concealed.

Foreign Policy Logo © ForeignPolicy.com

Western governments are lagging behind. Although the Biden administration unveiled a U.S. anti-corruption strategy in December 2021 and Congress passed the Corporate Transparency Act, U.S. actions are still inadequate (and so far largely failed). British officials have promised that the three crown dependencies and the 14 British overseas territories would be required to set up beneficial ownership registers, but the deadlines have been pushed back. And the EU has taken a step backwards, with the European Court of Justice recently issuing an opinion restricting access to beneficial ownership registers.

Western sovereignty at stake – USA, EU and Great Britain must act

Reclaiming Western sovereignty requires a concerted campaign to reject the financial secrecy system. First, the existence and harmful consequences of financial secrecy must be explained and disseminated as widely as possible. Then systematic financial secrecy – and its abuses – must be made unacceptable.

The United States is the anchor of global capitalism and must take a leadership role. This also applies to the United Kingdom, whose extensive network of tax satellites is estimated to be responsible for 40 percent of all tax losses in other countries. And finally, the EU must also follow suit, as Brussels has enormous regulatory power and the EU includes notorious financial secrecy hotspots such as Luxembourg.

Capitalism with secrecy – in other words, capitalism without transparency, integrity and accountability – undermines liberal democracy. At stake is not only the question of whether capitalism and democracy can return to a mutually reinforcing dynamic, but also whether the West will continue to be successful as a state and society.

To the authors Charles G. Davidson is editor of The American Interest and former board member of Freedom House. From 2014 to 2018, he was executive director of the Hudson Institute’s Kleptocracy Initiative. Ben Judah is a British-French journalist and the author of This Is London and Fragile Empire.

We are currently testing machine translations. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on November 13, 2023 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.