Pablo Stancanelli (Lima, 45 years old) calculates that 98% of the population is “absolutely illiterate” with respect to what happens behind the screen and is included in that percentage. The digital revolution is nothing new. It has been studied and discussed since at least the 80s – although the origins of the Internet go back to the 60s – but now, in full pandemic due to coronavirusis a perfect time to analyze issues and changes with a common and global vision. “Technology has become central. We must treat the issues not so much in a frayed way, but rather as a whole and move towards a new literacy of society “, proposes the Argentine-born journalist and editor in Le Monde Diplomatique.

To try to achieve that goal, Stancanelli has coordinated The Atlas of the digital revolution. From the libertarian dream to surveillance capitalism, four chapters (geopolitics, economy, society and culture) and built by more than 30 animated articles, on each page, by graphics and data. The different authors chronologically count the digital transformation offering a global perspective where they demonstrate, of course, that everything is connected.

The project was to be published in March on the occasion of the Argentina Book Fair, But the health crisis paralyzed everything and, paradoxically, the result was even more interesting for the team. The content of this hundred pages, with the pandemic, had been left behind. The covid had overcome it: “Everything was old now. The scope of technology and its importance in life had been demonstrated by confinement. We had to update ”.

A look into the past

The journalist recalls that the Internet, when it became massive, was seen as a utopian and libertarian movement that would allow breaking with hierarchies. It was said that it was going to put an end to inequalities, because we were all going to have access to free information, it was possible to communicate with all parts of the world and, in short, it was going to allow us to build a more equal and free world. But, “what is being seen brutally in this process is how capitalism has monopolized these tools and, in a certain way, is using them to make society even more precarious, to create greater inequality and more methods of surveillance.”

In short, the common world, free and with access to everything, took another path. He was trapped: “The Internet has not managed to escape the commercial and financial logic that dominates our societies, nor the most authoritarian or dictatorial states. The Atlas tries to reflect this journey of technology and show what happens on the other side of this screen that we look at every day and even more in these times of pandemic. “It is time that citizens really know what it is and we all make better use of the Internet.”

Caught in the net

“Caught in the net.” These are the first four words that are read when opening the work. One of the reasons is that, from Stancanelli’s point of view, there is no real awareness on the part of society of the scope of these tools and of the misuse made of them. “Now it seems that it is the Internet that has access to us. The price of this gratuity becomes more and more serious ”, warns the project coordinator. Although the Atlas does not aim to demonize technology and it is recognized that digital tools are “fantastic”, it also reveals that there are monopolies, censorship and abuse and that the Internet is not the culprit, but the human being. “The network multiplies tensions. Internet is influencing a lot in the degradation of the world and the pandemic has brought it to light more ”, says the compiler by video call from Argentina.

One of the major concerns of the editor of Le Monde Diplomatique is the manipulation of information, fake news, that have increased with the health crisis. “Suddenly, it seems that we can all be journalists, that we can all spread information. There is a circulation and a manipulation that is a serious problem for democracy, but, at the same time, there is a great denial of the dangers of using these tools ”, laments Stancanelli.

Thinking about digital rights

Despite fear and ignorance, people do not live this digital revolution without ask yourself questions. Although Stancanelli does not see that there is still a strong enough movement on the part of civil society to defend their digital rights – one of the issues addressed by the atlas in the last chapter – citizens realize their need.

A good start to solve these doubts would be to think about how to provide information, especially for the youngest who see this digital environment as something natural. “They dump their whole life and their movements on the networks and that is why more education is needed about tools at school,” the journalist proposes. For him, it would be interesting for states and government organizations themselves to promote the use of devices and applications where there is greater control and transparency so that the ins and outs of communications can be better understood. “For example, now we use Zoom a lotBut what is the scope of privacy? Perhaps now they are listening to us. We know almost nothing about it ”, he exemplifies. “It can be taken as a warning. The use that is being given to technology becomes something very harmful if limits are not set ”, he concludes.