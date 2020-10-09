At Stand Up Club # 1 on Novy Arbat, violations of the requirements of social distancing were revealed. The chief inspector of OATI Ruslan Blinov told the journalists about this.

He said that the entrance to the club was restricted and a crowd had gathered. Social distance requirements were not met. At the same time, the club itself had social markings, sanitizers were installed, employees used masks and gloves. Visitors wore masks but did not have gloves.

The club faces a fine of 100 to 300 thousand rubles for violation.

Earlier it was reported that Rospotrebnadzor decided to suspend the activities of the Alfa-Bank branch on Lyublinskaya Street in the Maryino district due to violations of measures aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.

In Moscow, starting from October 5, the transfer to remote work of employees over 65 years old and suffering from chronic diseases, as well as 30% of all employees, has become mandatory.

Older people and those with chronic diseases are advised to follow the home regime and not visit public places unnecessarily. In public places, use masks and gloves, and keep your distance. There is a ban on holding mass events.

Passengers of public transport without masks and gloves run the risk of a fine of five thousand rubles. Until the end of the holidays, reduced travel for schoolchildren has been suspended, and pensioners and other categories of citizens who are recommended to stay at home will not be able to take advantage of travel discounts until October 28.