By the end of 2023, Yakutsk must complete the overhaul of the main street of the city, Lenin Avenue. Its total length is 2.9 km. This was announced by the head of the city Evgeny Grigoriev.

This year, two sections need to be repaired: from Kulakovskogo Street to Krasnoyarova Street and from the LORP building to Khabarova Street. The contractor must eliminate defects in the top layer of asphalt at the intersection of the avenue as part of the warranty obligations. By the end of September, the intersection will be transformed.

According to Grigoriev, who cites IA SakhaNews, thanks to the implementation of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”, the indicator of the standard state of roads in Yakutsk is 66%.

This year, work is planned at 17 road facilities. 10 of them will be put into operation this year, and seven more will be left for next year. The total length of the commissioned facilities is 22.6 km.

Since 2019, the start of the implementation of the national project, 134 km of roads have been repaired, built and reconstructed in Yakutsk, clarifies IA YakutiaMedia.

Earlier it was reported that in the territory of Yakutia in 2023, more than 260 km of road surface will be repaired as part of the national project.