Capital region | The blizzard will ease on Wednesday, but a new storm will strike the following night

The entrance roads to Helsinki should be in trafficable condition on Wednesday morning.

Mother Nature leave the capital region alone for a while: according to the weather forecast, it will not snow in the capital region on Wednesday morning.

“According to the forecast, during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, there may be insignificant snow showers in the capital region. On Wednesday morning, the weather will be cloudy. It is 10–15 degrees below zero in the morning. During the day, the frost can drop to eight degrees. The wind does not increase the intensity of the frost,” Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Ilkka Alanko said on Tuesday evening.

However, the snow-free period may remain short, because the next snowstorm is already on the horizon the night before Thursday.

“According to the forecast, it will snow heavily in the capital region and Uusimaa between Wednesday and Thursday night. The rains come from the south-west to the south coast and start suddenly around 6 pm,” says Alanko.

The roads maintenance had challenges in the capital region due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Helsinki’s main thoroughfares should be in trafficable condition.

Team manager of the street maintenance unit of Helsinki’s urban environment Tarja Müller told via text message that the main roads are plowed even during the snowfall. However, during snowfall, the main thoroughfares are not at the level of quality requirements.

“If the snowfall ends before three o’clock in the morning, the main roads must be plowed by seven o’clock. In any case, efforts are being made to secure traffic on the main highways,” Myller said on Tuesday.