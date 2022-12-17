Capital region | If a 40-centimeter snow pack melts, more than a month’s worth of water melts

If the 40-centimeter snow pile melted, it would mean a month’s worth of precipitation, the meteorologist estimates.

Frostbite will be left behind for the time being when the weather in Finland warms up. Many people are excited about whether there will be a black or white Christmas.

According to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the turn will happen already on Saturday evening, when the temperature in Helsinki will rise from minus to around zero. On Sunday, the thermometer will hurt to the plus side.

The weather of a few plus degrees seems to continue during the Christmas week until the eve. Then the temperature will drop again, but there will be no freezing temperatures.

On Christmas Eve, it will probably be 1-5 degrees below zero in the capital region, and as the holidays approach, it may rain a little snow. Rain may fall from the sky in the coming days.

Weather company Foreca’s new monthly forecast promises variable weather throughout the country for the Christmas week.

In southern and central Finland, the temperatures are occasionally in the plus degrees, in some places in the north as well, but in parts of Lapland the frosts can be severe. It rains both as snow and water.

However, the average temperatures during the Christmas week are 0–3 degrees warmer than average in the southern and central parts of the country, and 0–2 degrees colder than average in the west and north.

After Christmas, the weather becomes drier. Cold air flows into Central Europe from Russia, and mild air flows into the Arctic Ocean from the west and southwest.

“Finland falls between these, so changes in the location of high pressure can also change the temperature in one direction or the other,” Foreca’s meteorologist Anna Latvala says in the forecast.

In the coming days the warming and rainy weather brings possible floods. The Finnish Environment Agency (Syke) warned about the flood risk on Friday.

At the same time, Syke urged to keep the rainwater drains of the streets and properties clean, which are easily blocked by snow and ice. In addition, melting snow and rains raise the levels of rivers and lakes in Southern and Western Finland.

It is estimated that half of the snow melts in Uusimaa.

For example, there was 40 centimeters of snow at the measuring station at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Saturday. If everything melted and no new snow fell, it would correspond to 65–70 milliliters of water, the meteorologist on duty calculates Hannu Valta From the Institute of Meteorology.

“That is, quite a significant amount. That’s a good month’s worth of rain at this time of year.”

You should also be prepared for dangerously slippery roads. According to Valla, the main weather may be possible in places around the middle of the week.

What about the color of Christmas: will it be black or white?

“There is so much snow on the ground that hardly all the snow will melt, and with good luck there will be more around Thursday and Friday. It is quite likely to be a white Christmas”, Valta estimates.