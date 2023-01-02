Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Capital Region | Heavy snowfall starting in the capital region in the next few hours, several centimeters of snow accumulating

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2023
in World Europe
0

City|The capital region

VR’s communication says that you should reserve more time than normal for trips on Monday evening in local transport.

VR is preparing to cancel individual commuter train services in the capital region on Monday evening due to snowfall. VR’s communication says that you should reserve more time than normal for trips on Monday evening in local transport.

According to VR, there is currently no need to reduce train traffic and no significant delays are known. Additional personnel have still been prepared for possible delays in rail traffic caused by snowfall.

More abundant the snowfall starts in the capital region between 9pm and midnight at the latest, estimates the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen.

“The snowfall is over southwestern Finland and moving towards the capital region,” he says.

According to Keränen, several centimeters of snow can accumulate on Monday night and Tuesday morning, and the driving weather is very bad during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Keränen estimates that the snowfall will weaken on Tuesday afternoon.

