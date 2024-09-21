Capital punishment | South Carolina executed a person for the first time in 13 years

The death penalty|Friday’s execution was the first of five scheduled to take place in the United States within a week.

Stateside In the state of South Carolina, a person was executed for the first time in 13 years. Sentenced to death for murder Freddie Owens46, was executed by lethal injection on Friday.

South Carolina’s governor rejected Owens’ request for clemency, and the state’s Supreme Court again rejected a request to stay the execution of the sentence.

Owens was convicted in 1999 by a convenience store employee by Irene Graves of murder. He was believed to have killed a 41-year-old mother of three in connection with a robbery in 1997.

Owens did not make a final statement, but was seen saying goodbye to his lawyer before he died, reports say Fox Carolina – news channel.

There have been 14 executions in the United States this year – three in Alabama, three in Texas, two in Missouri, two in Oklahoma and one each in Florida, Georgia, Utah and now South Carolina.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 states. In addition to them, the execution of death sentences has been suspended in six states by the governor’s decision.

The previous execution in South Carolina took place in May 2011. This was followed by the news agency AP’s and CNN’s including years-long problems related to receiving venom injections.

Owens a man who was accused in connection with the events of 1997, Steven Golden testified at trial that Owens shot Graves, but has since recanted his testimony.

According to Fox Carolina, on the eve of Owens’ execution, Golden had signed an affidavit saying Owens did not shoot Graves.

AP’s according to Owens’ attorney Gerald King said the day before the execution that South Carolina would execute a man for a crime he did not commit.

However, prosecutors said several other witnesses said Owens told them he pulled the trigger. The Supreme Court finally gave permission to proceed with the execution of the death sentence.

In their decision on Thursday, the judges of the Supreme Court said, among other things, that Golden, who assured Owens’ innocence, had not named an alternative murderer.

In his statement, Golden said he accused Owens of the murder because he had been under the influence of cocaine and police had pressured him during questioning, he said. Golden also said he was and still is afraid of the real killer.

The outcome Thursday, according to the AP, was the same as the week before, when Golden had said he had a secret deal with prosecutors that he hadn’t told the jury at the trial.

Golden was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime, which is equivalent to manslaughter in the Finnish legal system.