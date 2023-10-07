In Moscow, false bank employees tried to scam a pensioner into buying an apartment. About it reports “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”.

Fraudsters, disguised as bank employees, informed the pensioner that they were trying to get her a loan for three million rubles secured by an apartment. They recommended taking out a loan yourself to stay ahead of the criminals.

The woman borrowed over 250 thousand rubles and cashed out another 800 thousand rubles. Under the pretext of paying off the debt, she transferred all the finances to the accounts of the scammers. Next, they convinced me to transfer another three million rubles, and, in case of refusal of a loan, to sell the apartment.

The police helped the Muscovite avoid falling for the scammers’ trick. They received information about the Muscovite’s intentions to sell her home at a price below the market price and came to her. Law enforcement officials warned the pensioner about the possible actions of intruders, but she said that she had no intention of doing anything like that. After a while, the woman herself came to the police and nevertheless told about what happened.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Fraud”). An investigation is underway.

Earlier in Moscow, swindlers defrauded tens of thousands of rubles from a child.