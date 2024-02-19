Capital One announced this Monday the purchase of Discover Financial Services, a credit card financial institution, for 35.3 billion dollars (about 32.8 billion euros) in an operation to be paid entirely in shares. The union of both entities will create the largest American card firm by loan volume. Capital One has taken advantage of the bad moment that Discover is experiencing on the stock market after the governance problems and the drop in profits it suffered last year. The union of both entities, which would create the sixth US bank by assets, will be subject to scrutiny by competition authorities.

Discover has created a global payments network with 70 million merchant acceptance points in more than 200 countries and territories. Still, it is the smallest of the four global payment networks based in the United States, far behind Visa and MasterCard and also far from American Express. It is, however, one of the few issuing entities that also has its own payment platform.

”This is a fundamental step in Capital One's goal of building a global payments firm. “It will accelerate the entity's long journey to work directly with merchants and leverage its customer base, technology and data ecosystem to drive more sales for the merchant and great deals for consumers and small businesses,” the entity indicates in a statement. . Capital One is now a client of Visa and Mastercard, whose acceptance is more widespread, but it will begin to issue some of its cards with Discover.

Capital One will pay 1.0192 treasury shares for each Discover share, which represents a premium of 26.6% over last Friday's closing price, as reported by the entity in a statement. The operation is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025 if authorized.

The deal brings together two major consumer finance brands, a combination that will surpass former rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup in credit card loan volume in the United States, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

By assets, Discover, based in Riverwoods, Illinois, is the 27th largest bank in the United States with almost $150 billion, according to December data from the Federal Reserve. Capital One, based in McLean, Virginia, is ninth, with $476 billion in assets. The combined entity would be the sixth largest bank in the United States, according to supervisory data.

The union of both firms “places the combined entity in a position to compete with the largest payment entities and offer greater value to a franchise of more than 100 million customers,” Capital One indicates in its statement.

Capital One shareholders will own about 60% of the merged entity and Discover shareholders the other 40%, according to the statement. Following the closing, three members of Discover's board of directors will join the Capital One board. The acquisition will generate pre-tax synergies of $2.7 billion, of which $1.5 billion will be expense savings.

Discover is a digital entity, so the acquisition would not be accompanied by physical bank branches. The Sears department store chain introduced the Discover card in 1985. The entity then became part of Morgan Stanley before the bank took it public in 2007 as an independent entity.

The Discover purchase is the largest global acquisition this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The most important transaction to date has been Synopsys' acquisition of software developer Ansys for approximately $34 billion, announced in January.

”From the founding days of Capital One, we set out to build a banking and payments entity powered by modern technology. Our acquisition of Discover is a unique opportunity to bring together two highly successful companies with complementary capabilities and franchises, and to build a payments network that can compete with the largest payments networks and firms,” said Richard Fairbank, founder, president and director. Capital One delegate, through a statement. “Through this combination, we are creating an entity that is exceptionally well positioned to create significant value for consumers, small businesses, merchants and shareholders as technology continues to transform the banking and payments market,” he added. he.

“The transaction with Capital One brings together two strong brands with greater ability to accelerate growth and maximizes value for our shareholders, allowing them to participate in the tremendous upside journey of the combined firm,” said Michael Rhodes, CEO and president of Discover. . “This agreement underscores the strength of our business and is a testament to the hard work of Discover employees. We look forward to a bright future as part of the Capital One family and offering greater opportunities to our loyal customers,” he added.

Centerview Partners acted as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal advisor to Capital One. PJT Partners and Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell acted as legal advisor to Discover.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda