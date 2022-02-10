Street art on cooling towers, media art in the Möllerei, escape room in the ore mine: Luxembourg’s former iron ore metropolis Esch Alzette is now the European Capital of Culture. Their locations are reminiscent of the steel heritage of an entire cross-border region.

Whe rocket launchers at Blast Furnace A and B soar ninety meters into the sky, constrained by a corset of headframes and piping, flanked by towering hot blast stoves and dust collectors. The fire in the two steel monsters on the Belval smelting site west of the former Luxembourg industrial center of Esch/Alzette was extinguished in the late 1990s when Luxembourg’s iron industry switched to electric furnaces. “It was a sad goodbye,” says Roby Gales, patting the welds on a pillar.

The eighty-three-year-old pensioner worked as an electrical engineer for thirty-five years at the Belval smelter. He was one of the professionals who monitored the heartbeats of the ore-eating giants, heated to two thousand degrees, day and night, Sundays and holidays. He knew “the monsters”, as he reverently calls them, from an early age. As a child, he carried the food to the factory gate for his father, who worked as a steelmaker, during his breaks and was impressed by the infernal noise of the blast furnaces. “They were gold rush days,” Gales recalls, “in the 1950s every third employed person in Luxembourg worked in ore mines or steel works.”