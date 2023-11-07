Capital investor | A well-known podcast voice defected to a venture capitalist: “At this age, you can rethink things.”

The office of Maria Wasastjerna’s Kvanted capital investment company on Helsinki Boulevard is still under renovation. It should be ready before Christmas.

Maria Wasastjerna of the Leadcast podcast, which shares the career lessons of managers, defected to become a venture capitalist. Why does a doctor of law now invest in startups that are reforming the metal industry, for example?

Next the boom in the technology industry takes place in startups that are reforming the industry, Maria Wasastjerna believes.

A lawyer specializing in competition law and a doctor of law has become familiar to many about leadership Leadcastfrom the podcast. Now he has made a career leap and founded a new capital investment company in Finland with two other founding partners.