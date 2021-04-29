Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

25,000 car and bike enthusiasts who visited the UAE modified car show, which was held earlier this month at the Dubai World Trade Center, were able to view one of the distinct exhibits that sparked interest in the event, and it was a mobile and advanced unit to conduct special health checks With professional fitness and visas for up to 25 people per hour. The unit of the Capital Health Screening Center, one of Mubadala Healthcare’s partners, includes a portable X-ray machine.

The mobile units are complementary to the professional fitness testing services for visas provided to the public at the three branches of the Capital Health Examination Center, located in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, in addition to a fourth branch to open soon in Ruwais.

Ali Al-Saffar, Executive Vice President of the Capital Health Examination Center, said: “Since 2011, we have performed more than three million medical examinations of professional fitness for obtaining visas, of which about 500,000 have been performed in our modern mobile units. “These mobile units provide an exceptional benefit to companies that use them to conduct the necessary checks to obtain residency visas, fitness and other occupational health checks, or for employee vaccinations, since they save the cost and time required to transport employees from their workplace to one of our centers and limit interruption in the workflow.”

Al-Saffar confirmed the intention of the Capital Health Screening Center to further expand in the near future, while it is currently providing its services to companies operating in Dubai in the area near Abu Dhabi through mobile units. He said, “We see great opportunities for growth in Dubai and the UAE in general, given the increasing demand for fast and convenient corporate testing options.”

The medical examinations necessary to obtain residency visas in the country are completed within 30 minutes, with results available within 48 hours for regular service, 24 hours for express service, and on the same day for special service if the examination is performed before noon. The screening facilities of the Capital Health Screening Center are popular with employers and residents.