Here we are. Today in Rome, where there will be the judges but not the accused and their lawyers connected by videoconference, the sporting trial on the alleged fictitious capital gains will begin. At risk are 11 companies, including 5 in Serie A (Juve, Napoli, Samp, Empoli and Genoa). And 62 officers, with the presidents of all the clubs involved. From the point of view of the effects on the classification, only Parma and Pisa, in Serie B, are at risk. penalty or even relegation or exclusion from the championship. According to the accusation, having inflated the value of the capital gains was decisive for Parma and Pisa for the registration to the championships. Circumstances that have not occurred for the other clubs under investigation, which in fact risk fines and inhibitions.

What’s at stake – See also Juve, Women in history: 4-0 at Servette, first time in the quarter-finals of the Champions League But be careful. There is much more at stake, something that should not be read only through the lens of sanctions. Because this is yet another attempt by the federal prosecutor to break through the wall of the impossibility of objectively fixing the value of a player. Strong this time of the first evidence (but in the papers that led to the referrals there are only the search decrees transmitted by the magistrates and not the heavier investigative material such as wiretapping) of the Turin “Prisma” investigation. But also the Covisoc report and the Consob “inspection”. If in the Federal Court (naturally then we will have to wait for the appeal process, by the end of the championships, and the eventual decision of the Sports Guarantee Board) the Prosecutor succeeds in being right, the dynamics of the use of capital gains are easy as a panacea of all accounts, it would go into crisis. See also Juventus-Inter seen by bookmakers: who is the favorite of the Derby d'Italia?

70 times – But will it go that far? So far the road to sporting and criminal justice has been closed. In the same process that led to the condemnation of Chievo in 2018 with three penalty points, the first and second instance judges decided on the basis of the “imprudence of incorrect management conduct” and not the choice to punish the distance between the value registered in balance and real value of the player since it is a negotiation reserved to the parties. Precisely the path that the federal prosecutor took with a statistical model that through five “items” (age, role, sporting history, transfer history, employment contract) established the so-called “adjusted” value very close to the estimates of the specialized site Transfertmarkt . A very distant value (in some cases 70, 40 or 20 times lower) than that entered in the balance sheet. But will the scaffolding stand up to the Federal Supreme Court? This is the question of the day, indeed these days since the trial should close on Friday 15 April (sentences after Easter?). See also Naples, all over Casale: it deals with Verona to make it arrive immediately

Maxi fines – The trial will open with the indictment of the federal prosecutor. In the case of Pisa and Parma, the request should be that of an important penalty (which must be afflictive, that is, causing damage to the ranking of the clubs affected, possibly also in the next season). For the others, maxi fines and rather long inhibitions are likely to be solicited. In any case, the judicial game on capital gains will not end here. In fact, the Turin criminal investigation is underway but also the one launched by the Milan prosecutors. Which could have other sporty highlights.

April 12, 2022 (change April 12, 2022 | 08:26)

