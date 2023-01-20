Rome – Reopen the sporting process and penalize Juventus by 9 points in the standings. The request of the Figc prosecutor he is heavy in the closed-door hearing in the case of capital gains, which has already become final with a double acquittal for clubs and managers. Prosecutor Chinè today asked the Federal Court of Appeal to evaluate the new documents that emerged from the Prisma investigation of the Turin prosecutor’s office and punish the Juventus club for having organized “a system” to settle the loss-making balance. The previous request in spring 2022 had been for a year of inhibition for the president Andrea Agnelli and a fine of 800 thousand euros for the company, while now the Federal Prosecutor has asked for 9 penalty points as well as a 16-month disqualification for Agnelli, 20 months for Paratici and 10 months for Cherubini. For the other 8 clubs involvedor Sampdoria, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara, Pro Vercelli and Pescara, fines have been demanded.

The word then passed to the defenses and the sentence is expected in the evening. The Court, in joint sections, can take three paths: reject the request of the Prosecutor, reopen the proceedings and acquit everyone again or issue a sentence of conviction. Juventus has already produced a full-bodied defense brief so that “the appeal for revocation is declared inadmissible or in any case rejected, given the absence of significant new elements that have arisen and the lack of the conditions of the proposed appeal”. The club will reiterate its correctness, recalling how the National Federal Court had already acquitted Juventus and the other subjects referred “for the absence of any disciplinary offense in relation to the assessment of the effects of certain transfers of players’ registration rights on the financial statements and the accounting of capital gains”.

The defense of the Juventus club

Appeal “inadmissible, due to the absence, in the case in question, of the application conditions of this extraordinary remedy”, i.e. of “new facts”, according to the principle according to which “no one can be prosecuted or criminally convicted by the jurisdiction of the same State for an offense for which he has already been acquitted or convicted following a final judgment in accordance with the law and criminal procedure of that State”. Thus begins Juve’s defense brief for the hearing of the Federal Court of Appeal for the motion to revoke the acquittal presented by the FIGC prosecutor’s office on capital gains.

“None of the elements valorised by the federal prosecutor’s office” in the context of the market operations “demonstrates the existence of an artificial over-evaluation of the rights to the sports performances of the players in the aforesaid operations, thereby rendering today’s appeal completely unfounded”. The Juventus defense supports it. As for the “existence of internal documents and budgets showing the indication of capital gains as a strategic objective”, “they do not constitute at all – write the lawyers – an element that could establish the fraudulent and artificial nature of the transactions concluded and the values ​​assigned to them”.

“The so-called ‘Black Book FP (where the initials stand for Fabio Paratici) actually amounts to a note on sheet A” and “the federal prosecutor’s office totally fails to consider the precise explanation of this note provided by Federico Cherubini himself (manager responsible of the Juventus market area, ed) in the course of his summary testimonial information of 27 November 2021”. This is what can be read in Juventus’ defense brief for the hearing before the Federal Court of Appeal. “In other words – is the thesis of the Juventus defense team – for Federico Cherubini the capital gain – which in itself is fully lawful – becomes ‘artificial’ when, while remaining lawful (and ‘healthy’), it is linked to the sale of ‘young guys’, to support ‘also objectives’ of an economic nature indicated by the ‘Finance area’».