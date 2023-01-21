Turin – A shock. The sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal of the Football Association for the case capital gains it hits Juventus very hard, displacing the club after a trial in which all are acquitted except the black and white club. THE 15 penalty points in the standings and the heavy disqualifications of former managers Andrea Agnelli (24 months), Maurizio Arrivabene (24 months), Pavel Nedved (8 months) and Fabio Paratici (30 months), in addition to the current sporting director Federico Cherubini (16 months), exceed the request for a conviction formulated by the federal prosecutor’s office in the hearing – held yesterday in Rome behind closed doors – to reopen the proceedings after the double acquittal in the spring of 2022 for 11 clubs and 61 managers because “there is no objective criterion for evaluating the players”.

The documents of the Prisma investigation, received by the Turin prosecutors at the end of November, had convinced the prosecutor Chiné to return to the federal judges (excluding Napoli and Chievo because they were not involved in the Juventus “system”) and to change the requests against Juventus.

No more 800,000 euros in fines and inhibitions for directors, but 9 penalty points to be served this season (“The penalty must be afflictive, Juventus in the standings must stay out of the European cup zone”) and 16-month suspensions for the former president Agnelli and 20 months for the former ds Paratici plus a year of inhibition for the entire board of directors who resigned on November 28th.

The court presided over by Mario Torsello, after a four-hour deliberation session, yesterday evening accepted the request to reopen the proceedings and then increased the penaltieswhile for the other 8 clubs involved with their managers (Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara and Pescara) the acquittal.

A shocking decision the Serie A standingsgiven that Juve goes from 3rd to 10th place (now the vital Champions area is 12 points away), and fuels doubts about the “unequal treatment compared to any other club or member”.

The first reaction of the Juventus lawyers is harsh – Maurizio Bellacosa, Davide Sangiorgio and Nicola Apa – who in the trial asked for the inadmissibility of the federal prosecutor’s appeal due to the absence of “new facts” and then argued that “the existence of an artificial over-evaluation of the rights to the sports performance of the players in the aforesaid operations is not demonstrated , thereby rendering today’s appeal completely unfounded”.

The Court of Appeal acted differently and the sting further complicates the plans of the new Juventus, who officially took office on Wednesday the president Gianluca Ferrero and the CEO Maurizio Scanavino.

Champions League qualification alone is worth 60 million euros and weighs on a balance sheet which on 30 June recorded a deficit of 238 million. Waiting for appeal to the Sports Guarantee Collegeit’s up to Allegri’s team to react on the field to attempt a company within the company.

Even if it is looming on the horizon a new sporting trial on the “salary maneuver”while it is in progress an investigation into relations with the other teams between suspicious capital gains and unclear business. Without excluding a possible intervention by UEFA. The battle has just begun.