Rome – After many hours in the Council Chamber, it was filed the device of the Federal Court on the reopening of the sporting trial to Juventus and its managers on capital gains: the request for the trial was accepted and a sensational blow came on Juve: 15 penalty points in the standings to be discounted already in this championship.

Fabio Paratici was inhibited for 30 months, Andrea Agnelli for 24, as well as Maurizio Arrivabene, Federico Cherubini for 16, Pavel Nedvede for 8, as well as Enrico Vellano and Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo And Francis Roncaglio.

The other teams involved were acquitted: Sampdoria, Empoli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Pescara, Pro Vercelli and the old Novara. The reasons will arrive within ten days, then the Juventus club will have 30 days to appeal to the Coni guarantee college.

The FIGC prosecutor, Giuseppe Chinè, in requesting 9 penalty points for Juventus, had said in the indictment that “the penalty must be afflictive, Juventus in the standings must now finish behind Roma, outside the European cup area”. Chiné had also requested a 16-month inhibition for former president Andrea Agnelli, 20 months and 10 days for former sports director Fabio Paratici, 12 months for the other directors (Nedved, Arrivabene and Garimberti) and 10 months for the current sporting director Federico Cherubini.

The defense of the Juventus club asked for the inadmissibility of the reopening of the trial because “none of the elements valued by the Federal prosecutor’s office” in the context of market operations “demonstrates the existence of an artificial over-evaluation of the players’ rights to sports performances at the aforementioned transactions, thereby rendering today’s appeal completely unfounded”. And then as regards the “existence of internal documents and budgets showing the indication of capital gains as a strategic objective”, “they do not constitute at all an element which could underlie the fraudulent and artificial nature of the completed operations and the values ​​assigned to them”.

Juve was third with 37 points, Roma seventh with 34, ahead of Udinese with 25. Now they are down to 22 points.