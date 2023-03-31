Spinazzola-Pellegrini exchange, file opened by the Rome prosecutor’s office

The prosecutors of Piazzale Clodio led by the deputy prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabrettaaccording to Repubblica Roma, have recently received the deeds produced by their colleagues in Turin and are turning their attention to one exchange between Roma and Juventus occurred in June 2019.

This is the market operation that led Leonardo Spinazzola to move to the Giallorossi club and Luca Pellegrini to move from Rome to Juventus. The first was acquired by the capital club for a consideration of 29.5 million euros, while the second took the road to black and white Turin for 22 million.

In detail, the documents sent to the Roman prosecutor also refer to a conversation between the current manager of the technical area of ​​Juve Federico Cherubini, right-hand man of Fabio Paratici at the time of the events, and the former financial director Stefano Bertola. “It was the subject of my discussion with Fabio many times, because I said… it’s true that today we’ll drop 40 but in doing so I already know that we’re going to the President, let’s say it can’t be done. Let’s stop this bleeding… that is, you’ve activated a lawful modality but you pushed it too much, because then you created”, says Cherubini. “An over-rev!”, replies Bertola. “You went over the top! – Cherubini confirms again, referring then openly to the exchange between the two full-backs -. It’s a very long queue… and that has led you to carry out operations… which you otherwise cannot do in a normal context… Spinazzola -Pilgrims you can’t do it!”.

Called to testify, Cherubini declared before the investigators that when he spoke of a “lawful mode pushed too far” which would have caused the Juventus machine to “over-rev”, referring to Paratici, he would have commented only on the technical aspect. Because «Fabio was convinced that Spinazzola was injured».

