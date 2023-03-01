Rome – The Juventus just filed the appeal to the Board of Guarantee at the Coni against the sentence of the Court of Appeal of the FIGC which it inflicted on her the penalty of 15 points for the case of capital gains.

Meanwhile, in a note, the company informs that «Juventus’ Consolidated Interim Financial Report as at 31 December 2022, «whose approval was envisaged – according to the calendar – with the Board of Directors convened for 1 March 2023, will be the subject of the Board of Administration scheduled for 8 March 2023 so as to allow the examination of the deeds filed yesterday, 27 February 2023, by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the context of the criminal proceeding pending before the Judicial Authority of Turin”.