Genoa – The Sports Guarantee Board at CONI, in a three-page operative part, he upheld Juventus’ appeal against the sentence of 15 penalty points for the capital gains case, but also referred the proceedings to the Federcalcio’s Court of Appeal for a new evaluation. The appeal of Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti and Enrico Vellano was also accepted, these positions becoming decisive according to the Panel for the redetermination of the sanction. Instead, the appeals of Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini were rejected.

The decision at the end of a very long match, precisely in conjunction with the Europa League match against Sporting, which arrived in extra time: which began yesterday evening when, in front of the five members of the United Sections (President Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli and the other four presidents of section Vito Branca, Attilio Zimatore, Massimo Zaccheo and Dante D’Alessio) the twist had arrived of the assist provided by the three-minute indictment of the general prosecutor of sport Ugo Taucer, theoretically the party closest to the accusation, and the choice of the FIGC not to appear in the proceedings. “I actually fear that there is an unfoundedness with respect to the points awarded to the team and there is a deficiency that must be evaluated in a new profile”, the words of the pg.

The options of the College of Guarantee

At seven in the evening, after leaving the Sala delle Fiaccole and adjourning the council chambers to today, the five members of the Board of Guarantee still had to find a balance on the content of the operative part of the sentence to be issued: total acceptance of the Juventus request for inadmissibility due to form and definitive return of the 15 penalty points in the standings, with a consequent rise to third place behind Lazio at an altitude of 59, or referral to the Federal Court of Appeal for a reformulation of the sanction accompanied by an adequate motivation of the sentence and a momentary restitution of the points removed pending the new pronouncement. Juve left Palazzo H del Coni with the almost certainty of a review: if total, as requested by its defensive team made up of lawyers Maurizio Bellacosa, Nino Paolantonio, Angelo Clarizia and Davide Sangiorgio (also defender of Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved) , accompanied by the lawyers Nicola Apa and Flavia Tortorella, respectively representatives of Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini, or partial, as unexpectedly invoked by the sport attorney general.