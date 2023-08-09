“Inexistence of elements”. With this assessment, in relation to the agreement never filed with the League for a “right of repurchase” of Riccardo Orsolini between Bologna and Juventus, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Emilian capital ruled out “a criminally relevant conduct, let alone included in the paradigm of false accounting”. asking the investigating judge to file the criminal proceedings against unknown persons opened for territorial jurisdiction after the transmission of the documents of the Prisma di Turin investigation on the capital gains of the black and white club.

THE REASONS

—

The “memo” of the agreement, with illegible and not immediately identifiable signatures – “one can reasonably assume Cesare Gabasio for Juventus, and Claudio Fenucci for Bologna”, writes the prosecutor – according to prosecutor Francesco Caleca and the chief prosecutor , Giuseppe Amato, is an act “of which the juridical, documented existence and, above all (with absorbing value), the enforceability in case of dissent or non-fulfillment cannot be supported”. This is because the player’s signature for acceptance is missing, and then the non-execution is evident from the fact that the player is still from Bologna. In any case, says the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “it is a document which, precisely because it is made out to and signed, does not integrate a ‘contract’ that can in some way be activated by one or other parties” Indeed, the failure to file with the League, which for the prosecutors could only be of interest to the sporting authorities, “here militates against the validity/effectiveness of the deed”, concluding that “the elements acquired can only establish the existence of a ‘gentlemen agreement’, but not of a civilly relevant act and such as to be able to base ‘accounting’ effects on it”.