Juve trial, the next hearing has been set for 26 October

(Article being updated…)



The Cassation will decide the territorial jurisdiction of the trial on Juventus’ accounts. This was decided by the investigating judge of the Turin court which referred to the supreme court the decision where the proceeding against the 12 suspects, among the former top management of the Juventus club, and the club itself should be held. The civil party lawyers also asked today for the Cassation to be invested. For the prosecution, the proceedings must take place in the Piedmontese capital. According to the defences, on the other hand, Milan or, alternatively, Rome are responsible for the territory. The next hearing has been set for October 26.

