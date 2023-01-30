Capital gains Juve, the reasons for the sentence

“Juve has committed a sporting disciplinary offense, taking into account the seriousness and the repeated and prolonged nature of the violation.” Explains it – learns theHandle – the Court of Appeal Figc in the reasons for the judgment of -15 to Juve for the capital gains. On the merits, it was considered that Juve had committed the offence, “given the documentation coming from the managers” of the club “with confessional value and from the related manuscripts, the unequivocal interceptions and the further evidence relating to interventions of concealment of documentation or even manipulators of invoices”.

“As regards the sanction – the reasons continue – the Court took into account the particular seriousness and the repeated and prolonged nature of the violation and the same intensity and diffusion of awareness of the situation in the conversations between the managers of FC Juventus SpA”.

Capital gains Juve, “presence of a fraudulent system at the start”

“The new fact that was not previously known is precisely the unveiling of the intentionality underlying the alteration of the transfer operations and the related values. The new fact – as effectively underlined by the federal prosecutor – is the absence of any method of evaluation of the exchange operations and, instead, the presence of a fraudulent system from the outset (at least on the sporting level) that the Federal Court had not been able to know and in the light of which the decision must be different from that revoked here”.

It’s another step of the reasons from the judgment of the capital gains process at the expense of Juventus with which the Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC explains that it has admitted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for revocation, after the first grade acquittal last April. “A factual picture – the one just mentioned – demonstrated by the numerous statements (deriving from wiretaps), documents and manuscripts from within FC Juventus spa and which all have an “essentially confessional nature”, underlines the Caf.

Juve capital gains, for other clubs no new facts for accusation

In the new facts that led to the reopening of the sporting process for capital gains “there is no specific demonstrative evidence for other companies”. This is what emerges – learns Ansa – from the reasons for the sentence, which are about to be published, of the Federal Court of Appeal which inflicted 15 penalty points on Juve and acquitted the other clubs. The sporting judges have in fact considered that “in the new facts that have arisen there is no specific demonstrative evidence that allows to support the accusation and even less does it seem possible to argue that there has been a systematic alteration of several balance sheets”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

