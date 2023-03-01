The Juventus club aims to annul the verdict signed by the Federal Court of Appeal which punished the Juventus club with fifteen penalty points

Juve filed the appeal with the Sports Guarantee Board at Coni. The Juventus club is aiming for the annulment of the verdict signed by the Federal Court of Appeal which punished the Juventus club with fifteen penalty points for “the capital gains system”.

The preliminary hearing on March 27 — Meanwhile, the day of the hearing with the Gup is approaching: minus 27 days to the preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation conducted by the Turin prosecutor’s office on Juventus’ financial statements from 2018 to 2021. On 27 March, in fact, the Juventus club and the other 12 under investigation for which the indictment was requested, including the former president Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Maurizio Arrivabene, Fabio Paratici (now at Tottenham) and the lawyer Cesare Gabasio, will be faced with the gup Marco Picco. See also F1 Videos | Report Live: Max and Charles, a 1 to 1 challenge

The press release — Shortly before the derby, Juventus announced in a press release that it had postponed by a week, from 1 to 8 March, the board of directors convened for the approval of the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report at 31 December 2022. The postponement, he explains Juventus, serves to “allow the examination of the deeds filed yesterday, 27 February 2023, by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the context of the criminal proceeding pending before the Judicial Authority of Turin”.

