Juventus on the pitch at the Sports Guarantee College at Coni to get 15 points back. Today at 14.30 the hearing will begin which will examine the appeal of the Juventus club against the 15-point penalty imposed by the FIGC’s Court of Appeal in the capital gains trial. The Board, chaired by Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli, is completed by the presidents of the various sections Vito Branca, Dante D’Alessio, Attilio Zimatore, Massimo Zaccheo. It will be up to them to judge the sentence under appeal on a formal and legitimacy level, and not on the merits. “Juventus denies any wrongdoing”, said John Elkann, president of Exor in recent days.

Read also

With Juve, the former Juventus managers have also filed an appeal – starting with the former president Andrea Agnelli who is banned for 24 months – contesting the decisions of the Court of Appeal. The FIGC will not be involved in the proceeding: in fact, the football federation has not formed itself. The Attorney General of Sport, Ugo Taucer, is ‘against’ Juve.

The College’s decision could arrive in the evening or be postponed until tomorrow. There are 3 options. The Board could reject Juventus’ appeal, effectively confirming the 15-point penalty. If the sentence is deemed to be unlawful, due to formal or procedural defects, the Panel could cancel the penalty by closing the procedure. The third option provides for the annulment of the sentence with referral of the file to the Federal Court of Appeal which could lead to a new verdict, possibly with modified reasons. Pending the new sentence, Juventus would have the 15 points back.

In any case, Juventus seems destined to have to deal again with federal sports justice. The FIGC public prosecutor’s office has recently notified the company of the closure of the investigation into ‘salaries, partnerships and agents’. In particular, the agreements with the players for the fees to be paid during the covid emergency which took place at the beginning of 2020. The story concerns the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè accuses the Juventus club of violating the principle of sporting loyalty (article 4.1) for the three strands.

The second proceeding also stems from the Prisma investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office on the accounts of the Old Lady. Also in the spotlight are the agreements between the club and some agents and the so-called partnerships between Juve and other companies for market operations. The position of Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Bologna and Cagliari will be examined by the FIGC prosecutor after the investigations underway in the various cities.