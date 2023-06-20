Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has filed an appeal with the Lazio Regional Administrative Court against the decision of the Coni guarantee board which had established a two-year disqualification for him in the capital gains case. Just today the deadline for appealing against the decision expired and it was decided to do so in line with the choice of the former Juventus number one – unlike all the other former Juventus managers – to renounce the plea bargain in the investigation relating to the salary maneuver , a plea bargain whose condition was precisely that of not presenting appeals. Now he is ready to defend himself before the Regional Administrative Court. Leading Agnelli’s legal team in this area is the lawyer Vittorio Angiolini