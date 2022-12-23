Capital gains: FIGC reopens the investigation

The FIGC prosecutor’s office after reading the papers of the Turin prosecutors asked for the sentence to be revoked, aiming to call into question the decision of the FIGC’s Court of Appeal. “Capital gains investigation: proposed revocation appeal for 9 clubs and 52 managers. Juventus, Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara and Pescara are back in court. A new proceeding on capital gains against Juventus and other clubs for further and new significant conduct The Italian Football Federation announces that the Federal Prosecutor, having examined the documents and the preliminary investigation documents of the ‘Prisma’ criminal investigation transmitted by the Public Prosecutor to the Court of Turin, has proposed, pursuant to Article 63 of the FIGC Sports Justice Code, appeal for partial revocation of the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to United Sections No. 89 of 27 May 2022, against the companies FC Juventus SpA, UC Sampdoria, FC Pro Vercelli 1892 Srl, Genoa CFC SpA , Parma Calcio 1913 Srl, Pisa Sporting Club Srl, Empoli FC SpA, Novara Calcio SpA, Delfino Pescara 1936 SpA and 52 executives of the same sports clubs, requesting their con penalty to the sanctions that will be respectively requested during the hearing to discuss the appeal before the Federal Court of Appeal. He also communicates that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, following the acquisition of the documents of the same criminal proceeding of the Judicial Authority of Turin, has taken action, in the context of a new sporting disciplinary proceeding, in the investigation activity of its competence, against the Juventus company and other professional sports clubs for further and new disciplinary conduct with respect to those for which it has already exercised disciplinary action before the Sports Justice Bodies as part of the ‘capital gains’ investigation of the 2021 sports season -2022 and whose judgments concluded with decision no. 89 of 2022. The deadlines for completing the investigations are those established by the current FIGC Sports Justice Code”.

Juventus on the reopening of the capital gains case: “We will prove our fairness again”

After the Prosecutor of the Football Association proposed, pursuant to art. 63 of the FIGC Sports Justice Code, the revocation of the final sentence of sports justice on capital gains, the official press release from Juventus has arrived. “Juventus Football Club SpA (“Juventus” or the “Company”) announces that this evening, together with 8 other Italian football clubs and their top managers at the material time, they received from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office at the FIGC an “appeal for partial revocation, pursuant to Article 63 of the CGS, of the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal, United Sections, n. 0089/CFA-2021-2022 of May 27, 2022, which has become definitive”. With the contested decision, the Federal Court of Appeal had rejected the complaint filed by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office against the decision of the Federal National Court which, in turn, had acquitted Juventus and the other subjects deferred for the absence of any disciplinary offense regarding the assessment of the effects of certain transfers of players’ registration rights on financial statements and the accounting of capital gains. correctness of its actions, the absence of new elements that have arisen that are relevant for the judgment with respect to the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal and the lack of the conditions of the proposed appeal” is the press release from Juventus published on the official website.

Subscribe to the newsletter

