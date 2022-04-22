Genoa – The reasons for the acquittal sentence for the 11 teams, including Genoa and Sampdoria, and the 59 managers or former managers (four rossoblùs and eleven Sampdoria) involved in the so-called “capital gains” investigation have been filed by the National Federal Court of the FIGC. In the report of the trial phase they are also specified the interventions of the legal defenders of companies and members.

For

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS