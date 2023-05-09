There Juventus faces a new penalty. The guarantee panel at Coni has announced the reasons for the sentence relating to the appeal presented by the Juventus club against the 15-point penalty imposed by the Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC for the capital gains case.

In the motivations, the validity of the accusatory system is substantially confirmed. In the new trial, which will be held before a new Federal Court, Juventus therefore seems destined to be sanctioned again with a penalty.

The Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC will have to reconsider the position of some executives and consequently the size of the fine to be imposed on Juve. This is the point that last April 20 led the Guarantee College to refer the assessment of the capital gains case to the Federal Court of Appeal. Noting that “it is within the prerogatives of the judging body not only to give the exact legal classification of the disputed facts, but also (concretely) to impose an adequate sanction, among those envisaged, for the offense ascertained” and that Juventus, as company, “is in any case liable, pursuant to article 6 of the FIGC Justice Regulations, for the actions committed by its representatives and managers against whom the violation of article 4 of the FIGC CGS was also alleged”, the Board believes that “the contested sentence, delivered against directors without operational powers, is lacking in its motivating part where the Federal Court – with reasons to be considered apparent – referred to a generic, but unproven, ‘widespread awareness’ , or to an alleged sharing, by said administrators, of the concrete details and purposes of the sporting operations scrutinized, failing to provide adequate motivational support of such affirmed and unproven circumstances”.

“Considering, in fact, that the extent of the penalty imposed on Juventus is determined in relation to the ascertained violations of its representatives and managersas well as its directors without proxy, the absence, due to the ascertained motivational defect, of the sanction for the latter is reflected, at present, also on the overall sanction imposed on the company and therefore requires a new assessment by the Federal Court of ‘Appeal on the possible responsibilities of individual directors without proxy and then also of the Juventus club itself – reads the reasons – The necessary relationship of proportion between the specific behavior held and the sanction imposed is now peacefully acquired in the elaboration of the jurisprudence, including the constitutional one, constituting logical expression of the criteria of equality and reasonableness of the sanction and requiring the judge to proceed with a dosimetric evaluation inspired by the two aforementioned criteria”.