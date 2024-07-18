Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici and Arrivabene: these are just some of the names of the former Juventus top brass who appear in the request for indictment, formulated by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office, on the capital gains case

On the capital gains case it’s not over yet for some of the former Juventus top management. The Rome Prosecutor’s Office he asked for the about ten defendants sent to trial as part of the investigation “Prism” on the company’s accounts. Among these investigated personalities are the former president Andrea Agnellithe former deputy Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici And Maurizio ArrivabeneThe accusations, in various capacities, are of stock-rigging, obstacle to supervision And false invoices. In particular, according to the prosecution, it is hypothesized fictitious capital gains and salary manipulations of footballers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially, the investigation into Juventus’ capital gains was started by the Turin prosecutors. Then, however, it passed, due to its jurisdiction, into the hands of the jurisprudence of the Capital. It had decided so the Court of Cassation last October 6, when the judges of the Fifth Section had declared the territorial incompetence of Turin ordering the transmission of the documents to Rome and the file was entrusted to the prosecutors who deal with economic crimes, Lorenzo Del Giudice And George Oranand to the deputy prosecutor Joseph Cascini. Investigations are still underway, however, for theanother thread involving the football club on Juventus’ financial statements as of June 30, 2022.