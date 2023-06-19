Rome – The former president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelliappealed to the Tar against the two-year disqualification decided by the Coni Sports Guarantee Board for the capital gains case. Today was the last day to present the appeal.

Leading Agnelli’s legal team in this area is the lawyer Vittorio Angiolini. the decision, according to what has been learned, was taken in line with the choice of the former Juventus number one not to negotiate with the federal prosecutor.