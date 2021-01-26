Capital Energy has been awarded a total of 620 megawatts (MW) in the renewables auction held this Tuesday in Madrid, resulting in the winner of the bid, which has opened a new period to expand renewable technologies. This has had the 28.9 euros as the highest price and has offered an average of around 25 euros. The auction put up for sale a total of 3,000 MW.

In addition to Capital Energy, a renewables firm with 100% Spanish capital that was already one of the major players in the 2017 auction with the award of more than 720 MW and already has 30 gigawatts (GW) between Spain and Portugal, Endesa, Iberdrola, Naturgy and EDP Renováveis ​​(EDPR) have taken a large part of the MW auctioned. Naturgy has been awarded 240 MW of photovoltaic and 38 of wind power; EDP’s subsidiary has acquired 100 photovoltaic and 45 wind power; Endesa, which did not bet big, has been left with 50 MW photovoltaic, and Iberdrola, takes up to 250 MW also in solar. For its part, Acciona, which to date had been very reluctant to attend the auctions, has been awarded just over 100 MW of photovoltaic power.

Another renewable company that has been awarded a good pinch is X-Elio, with 315 MW in photovoltaic, ahead of Elawan, with 220 MW in wind and 27 MW in photovoltaic; Greenalia, 135 MW of wind power; the Korean Hanwha, which had already broken into the previous auction and has won 86 MW in photovoltaic; Enerfin, with 40 MW of wind power; the Italian Franl, 40 MW of photovoltaic and Qualitas, 20 in photovoltaic.

It is striking that Forestalia, which was the real surprise of the first auctions made by the PP Government, has not entered this auction, like Repsol, which was participating for the first time.

With this auction, the Government recovers the renewable auctions with the aim of fulfilling the deployment of green energies for this decade and reaching 60 GW. The last of the auctions corresponded to July 2017, when 5,000 MW were awarded, of which 3,900 MW were for photovoltaic installations and 1,128 MW for wind installations, distributed among some forty companies. Along with the 3,000 MW that had been awarded in the previous one held in May of that same year, more than 8,000 MW of new power were awarded in that year, which have fueled the boost to renewables in recent times.