Mikhail Mishustin instructed the head of Kalmykia to take personal control over the expenditure of funds for the Iki-Burul water pipeline in Elista … On February 2, the prime minister examined the unfinished construction – the facility was started back in 2006. The head of government promised to allocate 72 million rubles requested by the region for the examination and design, and also noted that it is necessary to seriously study how much payments will be required in general. Moreover Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting with residents of Elista who have been waiting for resettlement for a year after a gas explosion in a multi-storey building … The republic will not be able to solve problems with water supply and resettlement from emergency housing without the support of the federal center, according to politicians and experts interviewed by Izvestia.

To the last drop

Mikhail Mishustin began his visit to Kalmykia with an inspection of the Iki-Burul group water supply system, which has long become a byword. They wanted to connect the facility to the Severo-Levokumskoye field more than ten years ago, but this has not happened yet … Despite the fact that the construction was completed in 2015, the media wrote that last year the interdepartmental working groups came to the conclusion: the facility was not completed – at that time, water wells, pumping stations, and water treatment stations were not ready. In 2019, due to the theft of federal funds in the amount of 297.5 million rubles during the construction of this water pipeline, a criminal case was opened.

The head of Kalmykia in December appealed to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin with a request to allocate 72 million rubles for examination and design. The Prime Minister announced that Kalmykia would receive the funds requested earlier, while Mikhail Mishustin instructed the head of the republic, Batu Khasikov, to control their spending.

– You just said yourself about what happened. But the funds were allocated. And considerable funds were allocated , – stressed the head of government.

Mikhail Mishustin also noted that it is necessary to seriously study the situation in order to understand how much money will be required in general.

– I ask Marat Shakirzyanovich Khusnullin and colleagues to send specialists and experts here in order to do all the research, – he said. – The main thing is that it does not work out as before …

As the Mayor of Elista Dmitry Trapeznikov explained to Izvestia, almost all water disposal programs have already been completed, but the completion of the construction of the water supply system is impossible without the help of the federal center.

– The program should be completed by about 2024-2025, – said the head of the city.

Kalmykia is the driest region in Russia – a shortage of water resources is observed practically throughout its entire territory … The average specific water consumption for household and drinking needs is two lower than the average Russian level and amounts to 70 liters per day per inhabitant. In rural areas, this figure is even lower – less than 40 liters, and this is already four times lower than the national average. Last summer, the land dried up so much that seven of the 13 districts of Kalmykia declared emergency situations.

The republic is one of the ten regions with an individual program of socio-economic development. For many years, Kalmykia has been forced to turn to the federal center for help. For example, in 2019, the People’s Khural (local parliament) approved a budget with a deficit of 150 million rubles, in 2020 – 82 million.However, it is expected that this year the figure will reach 163 million.

Without windows and doors

In February last year, another problem hit Elista – a gas explosion in a high-rise building. Rescuers had to evacuate two entrances – a total of 54 apartments. And although a year has passed, the construction of a new house for resettlement has not begun …

– We will resolve the issue. <...> I hope we find a way. We will not leave this situation, – the prime minister promised before a closed meeting with residents.

According to the mayor of the city, the authorities have done several examinations to make sure that the house cannot be restored.

– In the first week after the explosion, we provided tenants with a one-time payment of 10 thousand rubles. Then, together with the republican authorities, we decided to reimburse tenants monthly for 15 thousand rubles until the moment of arrival, – said Dmitry Trapeznikov.

Elaman, who lost his three-room apartment as a result of the explosion, told Izvestia that there were no delays in payments. The transferred funds are enough for him and his family to rent a kopeck piece.

“We only managed to live in the destroyed house for a month. The apartment was bought with a mortgage. After the emergency, the bank repaid the loan of 1 million rubles. Now we have to rent a house, but we hope that soon we will finally be able to move into our own apartment, – the man shared.

Without the help of the federal center, the subject will not be able to solve the problems of dilapidated housing, says the chairman of the Federation Council committee on agrarian and food policy and environmental management, senator from the region Alexei Mayorov … The final amount, he said, should be determined by the Cabinet.

A large number of dilapidated housing is a problem that not only Kalmykia faces, Svetlana Kalinina, coordinator of the Center for Monitoring the Urban Environment Improvement of the ONF, told Izvestia. The issue is especially acute in regions with a harsh climate – in Siberia and the Far East … Basically, the construction of new houses is delayed due to the lack of a flexible fund (residential premises for temporary residence). Gray schemes for the distribution of quotas for social housing also play a role.

– Often the authorities give permission for the construction of housing, but they forget to prescribe an encumbrance, according to which 5% or 10% should go to social purposes. Usually contractors, by agreement, do not give this share for social housing, – the expert explained.

The issue has been repeatedly raised in the State Duma, profile ministers are aware of the problem, but the situation is still depressing, says Svetlana Kalinina. The Ministry of Housing and Utilities and Energy of Kalmykia was unable to provide a prompt response to Izvestia’s request.