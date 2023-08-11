Other digital companies such as Ozon, hh.ru, Cian may follow VK’s example of leaving foreign exchanges and jurisdictions, according to industry experts interviewed by Izvestia. In the case of VK, Russian investors will be offered shares of the new structure instead of depositary receipts. And foreigners, who cannot currently trade securities, will receive a redemption at a discount, which can be about 50%. The transfer of legal entities to the Russian Federation, and shares to domestic trading floors, will reduce sanctions risks for the companies themselves and their shareholders: this will allow businesses to easily raise funds for development, and investors not to worry about the safety of their investments, experts believe .

In contact with Russia

Shareholders and the Board of Directors of VK decided to terminate the activities of the VK Company Limited structure, registered in the British Virgin Islands, and re-register it in a special administrative region on Oktyabrsky Island, Kaliningrad Region . This was said in a statement.

After that, VK will become an international company – a public joint-stock company (MKPAO “VK”). It also intends to delist receipts and bonds from the London Stock Exchange. (LSE) and the initial listing of shares on the Moscow Exchange.

More likely, Russian investors will be asked to convert VK receipts currently traded in Russia into shares in the new company, so little will change for them says the interlocutor of Izvestia from the banking investment division I. As for foreign investors, it is likely that VK will offer them a buyback of the remaining shares at a discount, which could be about 50% , he believes. The interlocutor of Izvestia recalls what exactly with such a discount, Magnit previously bought securities from foreign investors .

Delisting decision global depositary receipts and bonds in London VK explained the location of the majority of the company’s assets in the Russian Federation and the change of registration . The announcement also refers to the impossibility of disclosing regulatory news on the LSE, as well as the actual suspension of trading in securities of a Russian company by the London Stock Exchange from March 2022 .

Now about 53% of VK shares are in exchange circulation in the form of receipts. The price on the Moscow Exchange is a little over 770 rubles. Thus, the capitalization of VK can be estimated at 182 billion rubles. says an employee of the investment division of a large bank.

The reasons for registering in other countries varied widely. : T ut and the orientation of the business, first of all, to foreign clients, and the presence of its owner of foreign real estate, and most importantly, lower taxes compared to the Russian Federation – for example, in Cyprus he explained.

After state registration of the company as MKPAO, GDR VK, located on Russian trading floors, the securities will be automatically (without the participation of the holder) converted into ordinary shares of the organization her representative said.

— GDR holders inside a foreign infrastructure can use forced conversion in case they cannot receive shares as a result of the standard (negotiable) deconversion procedure he noted.

Izvestia sent a request to the Ministry of Economic Development.

Other digital companies can also leave the London Stock Exchange and re-register from the British Virgin Islands to Russian jurisdiction (re-domiciliation). representatives of investor organizations and analysts interviewed by Izvestia believe.

The process is already running – for example, Cian delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in early August , recalled an employee of the investment division of one of the largest Russian banks. In his opinion, among those who can return to the Russian Federation by changing their registration may be Ozon, hh.ru and other companies in the e-commerce segment .

Izvestia sent inquiries to these firms.

In March Ozon, HeadHanter and a number of other digital companies have received notices from the US exchange NASDAQ about the termination of their listing, but with the right to appeal this decision .

In June Ozon Re-Appeals NASDAQ Delisting Decision to the Listing Review and Hearing Board , his representative told Izvestia. Written proceedings on appeal took place in July, after which the council must make its decision, but there is no set deadline.

– After that the board of directors of the exchange may, on its own initiative, review the decision of lower authorities . At this moment trading of our American Depositary Receipts on the NASDAQ has been suspended. We plan to remain a public company and maintain a listing on the Moscow Exchange he noted.

Registration for business

Changing VK registration to Russian is a good example for companies doing business in the Russian Federation, but at the same time registered in Cyprus, the Netherlands or the British Virgin Islands says Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily. Sanction risks are growing day by day, at some point this pressure will begin to negatively affect business in Russia he fears.

— Rejection of foreign stock exchanges is not even discussed, it is simply a necessity. For Russian companies, such platforms have become virtually meaningless, you can raise money for development, you can use the attention of investors only by trading in the Russian Federation he is convinced.

Sites in friendly countries – China, Kazakhstan and others – are also still open for Russians. , added an employee of the investment division of a large bank. Besides, situations are possible when the company’s business is divided: a division conducting operations in Russia is allocated to a separate organization – accordingly, it is traded on the Russian stock exchange he claims.

VK is one of the first companies to announce their redomiciliation publicly and officially said Alexander Checherin, personal broker of BCS World of Investments. It is still difficult to name the timing of the move – most likely, you should focus on the case of the recently completed redomiciliation of Polymetal, which took about six months added the expert.

The usual period of change of jurisdiction is six months Leonid Delitsyn, an analyst at the Finam group, agreed. During this time, the auditors and lawyers of the British Virgin Islands will make sure that the offshore has received all the taxes that the company registered there must pay , explained the specialist. According to the portfolio manager of the management company “First” Sofia Kirsanova, it all depends on the degree of elaboration of the issue by management, as well as other nuances .

According to Alexander Checherin, the precedent with VK may be the beginning of a cascade of redomiciliations, news that the market is actively waiting for. Autumn promises to be rich in such events, and the companies that have previously outlined such plans will be the first to do so. .

VK, on ​​the other hand, changing its residence permit will increase its attractiveness, as it will ensure its stable operation and safety of assets the lawyer, CEO of LuckyLegal Alexander Zabusov is sure. And the company’s decision to delist depository receipts is a natural development after the suspension of trading in its securities on the London Stock Exchange last spring. he added.

Assessing the market reaction to the news about the move of VK, Leonid Delitsyn from Finam pointed out and the growth of company shares by 6% this week, including after the publication of the news – by 2% . Russian investors are already rejoicing, he added.

According to Alexander Checherin, the effect on the dynamics of company shares should not be restrained, since the event is largely already priced in . But for foreigners, the news from VK is more negative – in recent months, there has been an active sale of receipts on the over-the-counter market at a discount and the process can speed up. In addition, the organization may announce the redemption of receipts at a discount, he did not rule out.