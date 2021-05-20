D.he financial director of the Berlin-Brandenburg airport company, Aletta von Massenbach, becomes the company’s new head. On Thursday, October 1st, the Supervisory Board appointed her to succeed Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, who is retiring. “Taking BER out of the financial crisis and making it a successful airport for Berlin and Brandenburg is a special challenge, but also a great opportunity,” said von Massenbach.

She came to BER a year ago. Before that, the law graduate worked for the Frankfurt airport operator Fraport in international business for many years. The Berlin-Brandenburg airport company has major financial problems due to the high construction costs for BER and the collapse in passenger numbers during the Corona crisis.

“Ms. von Massenbach, with her broad horizon of experience in the airport industry, guarantees stability and future orientation at the same time,” said Supervisory Board Chairman Rainer Bretschneider. She is the right person to lead BER out of the crisis.



Engelbert Lütke Daldrup

Image: dpa





At his own request, Lütke Daldrup will retire in September after four and a half years at BER. Under his leadership, the new capital’s airport was opened in October after years of delay – in the middle of the pandemic. The new airport has not yet seen full load operation.

In 2019, almost 36 million people had traveled via the Berlin airports of Tegel and Schönfeld, more than ever. Last year it was only a quarter of that. Because the value of the new airport building had to be corrected downwards for this reason, the state-owned company made a loss of a billion euros in 2020.