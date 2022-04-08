don’t stay without ideas to enjoy the lentwe invite you to try this delicious easy capirotada recipewhich you can enjoy on these dates or simply for pleasure, add it to your recipe book and share it with those you love the most, it is aeasy recipe to make. This recipe is for 6 servings and its degree of difficulty is easy.

Read more: Vegetarian flautas, the delicious recipe without meat for this Lent

Ingredients to make capirotada

3 bobbins

2 cups of whole milk.

230 grams of condensed milk

1 cinnamon stick

2 egg yolks

½ cup raisins

½ cup grated dried coconut

½ cup lightly roasted peanuts

1/2 cup of crushed walnut.

Preparation mode:

Slice the rolls into medium pieces and place them on a griddle or pan with hot oil until golden brown, leave them for 3 minutes per side and then remove them, let them rest on a rack to cool. In a pot, empty the milk together with the chopped cinnamon stick and heat over medium heat, add the condensed milk stirring to mix, once its temperature rises, separate a little in a cup. Stir the yolks with the milk separated from the cup and add a pinch of sugar, integrate with the rest of the milk and let it heat without boiling, then remove from the heat and reserve. Arrange the bolillos on an extended refractory, add the raisins, peanuts and walnuts, proceed to bathe with the milk, removing the cinnamon stick and finally decorate with the grated coconut on the surface. Let them rest in the refrigerator for 1 hour covered with plastic film or the refractory cover and after this time it will be ready to enjoy.

Read more: International gelatin day, easy mosaic gelatin recipe

Tips for this recipe:

You can add 2 tablespoons of maple syrup to milk to improve the flavor.

Add Blueberries and other nuts to your liking.

You can let it rest overnight in the fridge for greater consistency.