2024, what will Marc Marquez do?

Undoubtedly the decision of Marc Marquez to leave Honda a year before the natural expiration of her contract, was courageous. The Spaniard, who will turn 31 in February, wanted to get rid of any alibi about the lack of competitiveness of his bike and will get on the GP23 which became champion last November in Valencia.

Marquez made no secret of feeling tested, especially mentally, after these difficult seasons in HRC, where he tried to tame his grumpy bike which often knocked him off his horse, with disastrous results like in Jerez 2020. The Spaniard wants to find his smile again and fun – and results -, with the aim of making up for lost time and making the most of the last years of your career.

Capirossi is impatient

To the Spanish of RelevoLoris Capirossi admitted to being impatient to see the Spanish champion in the Gresini team: “I wish Fausto was here, because seeing Marc Marquez in the Gresini team is something wonderful. Marc won't have the official bike, but he will be a protagonist. He will put on a great show, I'm sure of it. A champion is always a champion. On a physical level I see him well, I don't know if 100% but he has good sensations. This change of scenery will do him good, we are talking about one of the great talents in the paddock, probably the best. He hasn't forgotten how to win.”

Capirossi then added: “Marc is a visceral rider, who always goes to the limit. And to this he adds his enormous quality. Perhaps he is the one who most resembles the greats of the past. I know him very well, from my experience in Race Direction. He is not afraid of anything, but he is a smart boy, he knows and masters everything.

I consider him attentive and wise, like someone who knows what he wants. He lacks nothing.”