There Ducati she will start the 2023 championship as the clear favorite for the world title, after the growing performance and results that she has seen as a protagonist in recent seasons and which in the season that ended in November gave her the trio of drivers, teams and constructors. A result that highlighted the clear supremacy of the Desmosedici modeled by Gigi Dall’Igna, which put six of the eight Ducati riders on the podium and in pole position last year. For 2023 there will be only one change in the four line-ups, with Jack Miller leaving the Borgo Panigale house to embrace the KTM challenge, replaced in the red platoon by Alex Marquez, who will join the Gresini team, with Enea Bastianini called up to support ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia in the official team.

Many have thought that Alex’s arrival could be the appetizer of a possible landing of his brother Marc in Ducati, despite the denials of the top management of the Italian team. Loris Capirossi, who raced in red from 2003 to 2007, was asked for an opinion on the matter: “Ducati doesn’t need Marquez? If I look at today I would say the same. Pecco is the champion, Enea the up-and-comer and they have many good drivers. But with Marc you never know, if he fully recovers the question mark it will not be him, but the bike that Honda will give him. It’s always a matter of results. And now all the best riders would like to ride a Ducati, that wasn’t the case before”. The three-time MotoGP world champion then observed, in the interview collected by The Sports Gazette: “Ducati is in an uphill phase, they worked very well in Borgo Panigale and the Desmosedici has become a bike that can make a difference. After the complicated period of the 800 and the return to the 1000, Dovi gave a good hand and Gigi put his mark. But it’s not just the merit of one or two people: there’s a whole team, the engineers, including Domenicali and not forgetting old Pirro, who did a great job. In this, the Italians have often proved to be a step forward, they read the regulations down to the last comma”.